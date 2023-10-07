Afghanistan defeats Pakistan by 4 wickets in Asian Games semis

In the cricket matches of the Asian Games, Afghanistan defeats Pakistan by 4 wickets, earning them a spot in the final, which will be held against India later this week.

In the first semi-final, India defeated Bangladesh by 9 wickets. Pakistan will face Bangladesh for the bronze medal match. This marks Afghanistan’s fourth successful outing in the eight Twenty20 International matches against Pakistan. Pakistan has also won four matches.

In the semi-final played on Friday, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan.

The Pakistani team scored 115 runs in 18 overs. Amir Yousuf was the top scorer with 24 runs, supported by Amir Jamal with 14 runs, Arafat Manhas with 13 runs, and Rohail Nazir with 10 runs. Hyder Ali scored 2, Khushdil Shah 8, Qasim Akram 9, and Asif Ali 8 runs. Afghanistan’s left-arm fast bowler Farid Ahmad took 3 wickets for 15 runs. Leg-spinner Qais Ahmad took 2 wickets, and left-arm spinner Zaher Khan took 2 wickets, dismissing two players each.

Afghanistan’s start was disappointing, with three wickets falling for 35 runs. However, the valuable partnership of 36 runs between Noor Ali Zadran and Asghar Zazai improved their position. Noor Ali Zadran scored 39 runs with four boundaries and two sixes.

After that, Captain Gulbadin Naib’s aggressive batting led Afghanistan to victory. Gulbadin Naib scored 26 runs with three boundaries and one six and remained not out.

From the Pakistani side, Usman Qadir and Arafat Manhas took two wickets each.