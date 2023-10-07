Liverpool advance with 2-0 win over Saint-Gilloise

Liverpool delivered a commanding performance, inching closer to securing their place in the knockout rounds in Thursday’s action-packed Europa League fixtures. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool faced Union Saint-Gilloise and exhibited their European pedigree with a 2-0 victory.

Determined to clinch the top spot in Group E and ensure direct progression to the last 16, Klopp named a formidable starting lineup. Although Saint-Gilloise’s goalkeeper, Anthony Moris, put up a valiant effort to deny Mohamed Salah early on, his mishandling of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot allowed Ryan Gravernberch to tap in his maiden Liverpool goal just before halftime. Klopp’s halftime substitution, bringing on Alexis Mac Allister, paid dividends as Diogo Jota sealed the points with a composed finish during stoppage time.

Liverpool’s next challenge awaits as they prepare to face Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Seagulls hoping to recover from their hard-fought draw against Marseille. Marseille faced Brighton in a thrilling encounter that ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite their struggles in the domestic league, Marseille took a 2-0 lead with two quick goals in the first half-Chancel Mbemba’s strike and Jordan Veretout capitalizing on a Lewis Dunk slip. However, Brighton’s determination shone through as Pascal Gross reduced the deficit before Joao Pedro leveled the score with a late penalty, leaving Brighton just one point behind Marseille and Ajax in Group B.

West Ham United extended their remarkable unbeaten streak in European competitions to 17 games with a 2-1 win against Freiburg. David Moyes, West Ham’s manager, hailed the achievement as the Hammers continue their impressive form on the continent. Lucas Paqueta’s early header put them in the lead, and though Roland Sallai equalized for Freiburg, Nayef Aguerd’s header from James Ward-Prowse’s corner secured the victory.