LHC halts work on new development projects in Lahore till February

The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped the provincial government from proceeding on new development projects in Lahore till February. The Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Karim conducted hearing of the petitions about anti-smog measures. The court inquired about the projects started in a month from lawyer of the Punjab government. The lawyer said work on five development projects was ongoing in the city. The work on Shahdara project would be completed soon, he said. Justice Karim asked the Punjab government to stop work on Niazi Interchange II, Babu Sabu project. He work on the said project could be started in February. The court asked the Punjab government lawyer how much these projects would affect air quality projects. “On the next hearing, inform the court in the light of data collected,” directed the court.