All eyes on Capitol Hill polls as contenders lock in fierce race

Contenders for the top post in the House of Representatives are engaged in a competitive race after the historical ouster of Republican Kevin McCarthy who was deposed by his own party uprising against his policies and measures.

The Republican party is eyeing to seek election for the new leader of the House on October 11. Donald Trump hinted at assuming the office on a short-term basis provided his party does not find a candidate with concrete support. Endorsements for the candidates are underway as the runners are locked in a tight race to ascend to the leadership of the House.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said that they are competing against each other for the post. Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Okla., also indicated to join the fray.

“From having gone through the Speaker fight in January, I don’t think there was a path for Scalise to get the votes then and talking to colleagues I don’t think there will be a path now. And right now it’s not clear that Jim has a path either,” Representative Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), who endorsed Jordan, told The Hill Thursday.

According to The Hill report, Hern has not officially entered the race and is working on contacting every member of the GOP conference before announcing his decision.

“They don’t want the status quo, they don’t want somebody that’s been around 10, 15, 20 years, proceeding forward doing the same thing that we’ve seen time and time again,” Hern said Wednesday on Newsmax.

“I think the most important thing is the vision that is cast that can unite the conference,” Davidson added.

Davidson further stated: “The reality is, I’m not sure there’s any one person that everyone can trust. It’s who can put together a plan that everyone can buy into and say alright, I can get on board with doing that.”

Both Scalise and Jordan, regard themselves in that context right person for the job. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives was removed from his post as a small number of fellow Republicans joined in an effort launched by Democrats to oust the leader of the House with a 216-210 vote. For the first time in its 234-year history, the House backed a resolution “to vacate the office of the speaker” setting the stage for an unprecedented contest to replace Kevin McCarthy a year before the presidential election. Those who are planning to succeed the Californian representative are members of the GOP.

Representative Patrick McHenry from the Republican party – who is a close ally of the ousted leader of the house – was named as acting Speaker from a list designated by McCarthy and shared with the House clerk.