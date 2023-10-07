Unprecedented October heatwave hits Toronto after 72 years

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, has experienced a remarkable weather event, breaking a temperature record that stood for more than seven decades. The unseasonable warmth sweeping through the city has caught the attention of both residents and meteorologists, marking a significant moment in the region’s climate history. On Wednesday, Toronto unofficially shattered a temperature record for the second consecutive day. The last time temperatures soared to this level on October 4 was a staggering 72 years ago. While Environment Canada has not yet officially confirmed the record-breaking day, readings reached 27.5 degrees Celsius at Toronto Pearson International Airport, surpassing the previous high of 27.2 degrees Celsius recorded in 1951. This unusual warmth follows another exceptional day when Toronto reached a high of 29 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record for October 3 set in 2001. These temperature readings are among the hottest ever recorded in October. To put it into perspective, the hottest October day on record occurred in 2019 when temperatures reached 31.8 degrees Celsius.