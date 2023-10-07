IG Punjab gives ownership of plots to families of 31 martyrs

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, residential homes are being arranged for the families of all martyrs of Punjab Police, in continuation of which plots have been provided to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad region for the construction of their houses. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is arranging plots for all the martyrs of before year 2017. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said after the February 2017, Punjab Govt. is providing homes to the families of police martyrs however, Punjab police is arranging & giving plots to all remaining families of police martyrs who embraced martyrdom before the year 2017. Punjab police is arranging these plots with its own resources, support of noble persons and local state developers and this important task will be completed very soon. He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of providing plots to the families of the martyrs of Faisalabad region at the Central Police Office. In a ceremony held at Central Police Office, 31 plots were provided for the construction of houses to the families of 31 police martyrs belonging to year before. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave ownership papers of plots to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad region. Families of 23 martyrs from Faisalabad, 04 of Toba Tek Singh and 04 of Chiniot got the plot files. RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, CPO Faisalabad Usman Akram Gondal, DPO Toba Tek Singh Syed Karar Hussain and DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed attended the event.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar assigned the task to RPOs and DPOs to rapidly complete the arrangement of plots for the construction of houses for the all martyrs families of department. IG Punjab said, in the first phase plots should be provided to those families who do not have their own houses. In the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 526 plots have been arranged till now for the martyrs’ families of before 2017. The construction of houses on given plots is also going on from the police endowment fund and a total of Rs.25 lakhs is being given to each family for the construction costs in installments of Rs.05 lakhs per month and the related RPOs and DPOs will assist in managing the rest of the construction costs. IG Punjab paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that 12 officers and officials have embraced martyrdom so far this year, 110 personnel were shot during duty and became Ghazi of the department. IG Punjab said that no plot or house can replace a human life, this initiative will reduce the difficulties of the families of the martyrs and they will get a own roof and space to live in.Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahudin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other officers also addressed the event.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, high alert security arrangements were ensured in all districts of the Punjab including Lahore for Juma prayers. Police teams provided excellent security to all the mosques, Imambargahs and other worship places. The security of sensitive mosques and imambargahs were continuously monitored with the help of CCTV cameras of safe city, while snipers posted at high places closely monitored the activities in the surrounding areas. On the directions of IG Punjab, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, police station teams continued effective patrolling around religious and sensitive places. At inter-provincial and inter-district check posts security SOPs were strictly ensured for checking of persons and vehicles.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to increase the security of mosques, imambargahs, important places, business centers across the province including Lahore. IGP Dr. Usman said that the police should remain vigilant in view of the current security situation. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to increase the search and sweep operations to eliminate the anti social elements and criminals. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that police officers and officials should speed up the intelligence-based operations against anti-national and evil elements.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the priority measures for the health welfare of the police employees and their families have been accelerated, in continuation of which funds of more than 13 lakh rupees have been released for the treatment of 05 personnel facing various medical difficulties. Under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, a meeting of the Welfare Management Committee was held at the Central Police Office in which DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Ahsan Younas, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers attended.In the meeting, the applications received from different districts of the province were carefully reviewed, after which a decision was taken to approve the payment of the medical bills of 05 officials. On the recommendations of the committee, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued directions to release the medical bills of the below officials.

According to the details, Lahore police constable Ilyas Muhammad was given 01 lakh rupees for the treatment of his son’s kidneys. Head Constable Tahir Mushtaq and Constable Muhammad Ilyas were given Rs 03 lakh 01 hundred each for medical expenses. Head Constable Irfan Mehmood and Constable Asghar Ali were given Rs.03 Lakh 01 Hundred each for leg treatment. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to continue the measures for the health welfare of the force and their families and said that

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has signed MOUs with 02 institutions for the welfare of police personnel and their families under which police personnel and their special children will get modern medical treatment facilities. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar signed MoUs with Noor Thalassemia Foundation and Ever Care Hospital in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. On behalf of Evercare Hospital, CEO Irfan Khan and Director Thalassemia Foundation Sajjad Ahmed Cheema signed the MOUs. Under the MOUs, both institutions will provide support to police personnel and their children in the treatment of Thalassemia, other blood related disorders iand Cochlear implants too.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar welcomed the MOUs with both institutions and said that Noor Thalassemia Foundation will provide free treatment for Thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases to police personnel and their family members. Noor Foundation will provide blood transfusion facility to Thalassemia affected children of police employees after co-registration while Punjab Police will support Noor Thalassemia Foundation by organizing blood camps in police premises for donating blood as needed. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that under the MOUs, Evercare Hospital will provide 25% discount to families of martyrs and 20% discount to Punjab police employees and their family members in emergency, OPD, lab, diagnostic and in-patients services etc. Cochlear implant surgeries for hearing impaired children of police employees will be conducted at a discounted rate of Rs 15 lakh. IG Punjab further said that one year of post-surgery and speech therapy services will be provided to persons and children undergoing cochlear implant surgery. The doctors and other personalities included in the delegations of Noor Thalassemia Foundation and Evercare Hospital highly appreciated the sacrifices and efforts of the police force in maintaining peace, law & order and fighting crime. At the end of the meeting, IG Punjab presented commemorative shields of Punjab Police to the heads of both delegations. Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Welfare Muhammad Ghazi Salahuddin, AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other officers were also present in the ceremonies.