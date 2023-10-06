New book by journalist Salman Abid published

LAHORE: Prominent intellectual, journalist, columnist, and analyst Salman Abid’s new book “The Case of Local Governments” (Politics, Democracy, Decentralization, and Transparent Governance) has been published. In this book, a complete review of the system of local governments in Pakistan and the problems and difficulties faced by them, along with future prospects and suggestions have been discussed thoroughly. The book also includes a review of the local governments of South Asia and some European countries. In particular, the book includes an analysis of basic democracy, local governments, high governance and accountability, transparency-based governance, and the process of transferring powers to the lower level is an important part of this Book.

The book includes a foreword by the well-known teacher, intellectual and columnist Professor Dr. Rasool Bakhsh Raees , the well-known teacher and intellectual Professor Dr. Nizamuddin and the well-known intellectual Dr. Asim Allah Bakhsh. Moreover, analytical analysis in the context of the book on the same subject is also included. The book sheds light on all the aspects due to which the political system of Pakistan lacks a fair and transparent democracy and a practically strong governance system in the absence of a local government system. The analysis of all these stimulations in political and non-political systems or governments such as the system of local governments in this country is also a part of the book.

For those interested in basic democracy and local government systems, this book is of considerable value and highlights the interrelationship of democracy and local government in particular. The book also includes an analysis of the various models and systems of local governments in Pakistan so far.

The book is published by ”Idea Publications Lahore”.