Fight over bag of chips: 11-year-old shoots two teens in Florida

A shocking incident unfolded during a Pop Warner football practice in Apopka, Florida, as an 11-year-old boy retrieved a gun from his mother’s vehicle and shot two 13-year-olds following a heated dispute. The altercation had initially sparked over a bag of chips. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the argument quickly escalated, with the older boys chasing and physically confronting the 11-year-old. Surveillance footage captured the moment when the older teenagers pursued the 11-year-old towards the vehicle. The boy reached into the car, where his mother had kept the firearm under the passenger seat. The 11-year-old allegedly fired a shot, hitting one teenager in the back and the other in the elbow. Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley expressed his disbelief at the incident, saying, “It’s troubling to comprehend why an 11-year-old would resort to using a firearm to resolve a dispute.” Law enforcement responded swiftly to the shooting, arriving at the recreation center approximately four minutes after receiving the report. Officers confiscated the firearm from the child and placed him under detention.