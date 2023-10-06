Punjab Police allocates funds for health care of officers

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the health welfare of police employees and their families, in continuation of which more than 12 lakh rupees were given to police officials and their families.

According to the details, a meeting of the Welfare Management Committee was held on the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in which funds were approved and issued for the medical expences & health welfare of five officials and their families. According to details 01 lakh 45 thousand rupees were given to the wife of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Azam of Lahore Police for the treatment of diabetes and other diseases. Traffic police stenographer Muhammad Rizwan Ullah was given 05 lakh rupees for his daughter’s spine treatment. The wife of Shaheed ASI Gulfam Shahzad of Lahore Police was given 01 lakh 90 thousand rupees for eye treatment. 01 lakh 85 thousand rupees was given for the treatment of Constable Muhammad Ismail’s son.02 lakh rupees was given to the wife of late constable Nasir Mehmood of Punjab High Patrol for treatment.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to continue the measures for the health welfare of the police force and their families and said that more steps should be taken for the treatment of the constables and their families. IG Punjab said that by spending the income of police welfare projects on the welfare of the force, they are being given all possible relief. Welfare Management Committee meeting was presided over by Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Ahsan Younas, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saif Ullah and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal and other senior officers attended the meeting.

On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the police teams across the province, including Lahore, are conducting crackdown against dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders, wanted for serious crimes, in continuation of which 04 more proclaimed offenders from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been arrested. A category proclaimed offender Amanat Ali wanted in case of murder got arrested from Saudi Arabia, whereas Masood Hussain from the United Arab Emirates. Muhammad Salim, wanted proclaimed offender in Robery case, and Muhammad Umar Shahzad wanted in other crimes arrested and extradited from UAE. All four accused had fled abroad after committing the crimes and wanted by Sargodha, Jehlum, Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh Police respectively.Punjab Police issued red notices with the help of Interpol and continued follow-up for the arrests. The four proclaimed offenders were finally arrested and brought to Pakistan, handed over to the police of the respective districts for further action.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the police teams for arresting the dangerous proclaimed offenders in the A category from abroad and said that the legal procedures should be completed as soon as possible and the criminals should be punished. IG Punjab further said that the crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping should be accelerated, RPOs, DPOs should monitor the crackdown to arrest dangerous culprits. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that regular information sharing should be ensured with FIA, Interpol other departments.