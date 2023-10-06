NIH issues advisory for patients affected by conjunctivitis

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory for patients affected by conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, to stay in quarantine and avoid contact with healthy people.

According to NIH spokesperson on Thursday, the advisory recommends that affected patients wear goggles to reduce the symptoms of photophobia, cover their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, wash their hands with soap and clean water, and use hand sanitizer if soap and clean water are not available.

Children suffering from conjunctivitis have also been instructed to stay at home. Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious infection usually caused by an adenovirus. Symptoms of the virus include burning, itching, photophobia, and watery eyes. The NIH has advised people to take precautions to avoid getting conjunctivitis, such as avoiding contact with the eyes of infected people, washing hands frequently, and avoiding sharing towels and other personal items. If you think you may have conjunctivitis, it is important to see a doctor to get a diagnosis and treatment.