Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s Killing in Canada

Trudeau has indicted the New Delhi authorities of killing Canadian national Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Tensions are still exceedingly high in an argument between India and Canada over Sikh independence, sometimes known as the Khalistan movement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada this month accused India of being involved in the murder of Sikh separatist activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in British Columbia in June. To start, the idea of Khalistan dates to the 17th century, making it older than the concept of India as it developed during British rule and after independence. The Khalsa statement by the Guru Gobind Singh in 1699 inspired the Sikhs to assert their divinely granted right to rule Punjab. Under the command of Banda Singh Bahadur, Sikh soldiers took Sirhind, a significant Mughal administrative hub between Delhi and Lahore, in 1710, and founded Mukhlispur (“city of the purified”) as their new capital. They created a government seal, minted coins, and issued orders asserting the power of the Almighty and the Gurus.

Since then, the idea that “the Khalsa shall rule” (“raj karega Khalsa”) has been an element of the Sikh liturgy, and it is still exceedingly popular today. At the beginning of the nineteenth century, Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s (1780-1839) empire brought the concept of Khalsa Raj according to Banda Singh to fruition. After Ranjit Singh, the Khalsa Raj deteriorated, but the idea persisted. The concept of a separate Sikh state played a significant role in the difficult negotiations leading up to the partitioning of the province of Punjab in 1947. This was an impractical idea at the time due to the Sikh population’s small size compared to other citizens of the Punjab.

A deadly secessionist struggle for Khalistan had crippled Punjab for ten years throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Although the movement was suppressed, the Khalsa concept is still evoked twice daily in gurdwaras. Thus, Khalistan is fundamentally a religiously motivated idea that ardent and militant Sikhs set into motion. The concept is incompatible with a country such as India which was intended to be a pluralistic, inclusive nation that would welcome people of all cultures, religions, and none. Under Nehru’s India, Khalistan would be considered out of date, but not as much under a majority-rule Hindutva state. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s premiership, the nation has been rapidly moving toward becoming a majority-Hindu state, or Hindu Rashtra, which has stifled the potential for condemnation of a minority community demanding its own, similarly stable homeland. under Nehru’s India, Khalistan would be considered out of date, but not as much under a majority-rule Hindutva state. Canada indulges by its studied silence the daily abuse of the rights of Palestinians whose homeland stands usurped by its close ally, Israel. Does India violate the sovereignty of other countries though? It has vehemently denied any role in the killing of Najjar and a former spy chief claimed such operations could never be authorized. India has asked that legal action be taken against Sikh campaigners in Canada, Australia, and the UK, particularly in Canada since Sikhs make up close to 2% of the population.

Amritpal Singh, a thirty-year-old separatist activist who had reignited calls for Khalistan, was apprehended, and demonstrators in London tore away the Indian emblem displayed at the high commission and broke the building’s windows in response.

Along with targeting an outcome of the diplomatic tiff over the murder could be that the fugitive Mumbai don Dawood Ibrahim gets a whiff of unexpected relief. That is because India is telling the world it does not have a policy to hunt wanted fugitives in foreign countries. Nationalists of the Hindutva movement frequently refer to their actual or alleged rivals as Pakistani or Khalistani. Of course, there are proud Pakistanis and proud Khalistanis, but not every Indian Sikh or Muslim may appreciate being referred to by either label. Sikh farmers who participated in a year-long peaceful protest of Mr Modi’s anti-farmer measures were referred to as Khalistani by government-aligned TV anchors. ”We do not like you, so here is a name for you, was the equivalent of stating. Hindu men and women who stand up for India’s minority populations by opposing Hindutva’s violence are also not exempt. They are also labelled as Pakistanis.”

Communists are still referred to as Chinese agents even though many Indian partisans distrusted China and had close ties to the USSR, and this supported Indians in the 1962 border conflict. The timeless songs of nationalism for Haqeeqat, a film that portrayed the bravery of Indian soldiers during the region’s border conflict with China, were also written by communist poet Kaifi Azmi. The Indian community in Canada, as in other nations, is influenced by this widespread Indian collective. Another noteworthy aspect of the dispute surrounding the death of Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is the implementation of abstruseness on both sides of the sovereignty issue. Najjar, a Canadian national, was murdered on Canadian soil by Indian operatives affiliated with the embassy in Ottawa, which offends Canada because it is a violation of its sovereignty. The murder of Nijjar by alleged Indian agents was one of the many things that Justin Trudeau, the prime minister, cited as justification for his outrage, along with Canada’s democratic heritage and respect for human rights. The Five Eyes organization, an after-World War II cabal comprised of five Anglo-Saxon countries, shares intelligence and has blatantly violated the territorial integrity of other states. Canada is a member of this group. Assassinations, coups, kidnapping, and utter destruction of sovereign nations and their leaders have all been among these transgressions.

Israel, meanwhile, is revered by the nouveau riche middle-class hero for its rapacious techniques of vengeance killings overseas. An intriguing interview with the previous Indian home secretary was published by the India Today Group a number of years ago, and according to the publication, it “blew the cap off one of the most notorious scenes in India’s counterterrorism efforts.” BJP minister R.K. Singh revealed to India Today that Dawood Ibrahim was the target of a murder plot in Dubai.

“I am aware that Dawood Ibrahim was the target of a plot. For the position, some candidates had been chosen. They received training. The Mumbai Police has a large number of officers working for Dawood Ibrahim. I have no idea how word got out to the Mumbai police that this person and so were receiving training at such and such a spot. Armed with arrest warrants, Mumbai police officers arrived at that area. All gangsters are currently facing charges. The entire operation to kill Dawood, however, failed because of the Mumbai police’s action.

Regarding the claim that Khalistan gained some notoriety and legitimacy as a result of the uproar surrounding the Najjar murder, it should be noted that the West typically does not need to be aware of something’s existence in order to take action, such as its invasion of Iraq. Like, how the West does little when it is aware of wrongdoings occurring elsewhere in the world, such as in Kashmir, Palestine, the Western Sahara, and other issues. It gets about as frigid as it can get, and this is about self-serving national interests.

The writer is a freelance columnist.