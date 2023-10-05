Saudi artist brings a unique perspective to the Saudi cultural landscape

As the Kingdom continues to go through a period of rapid change and modernisation and at the same time experiences an unprecedented cultural revival, Saudi artist Ruqaya Ismail is exploring and showcasing this transformative time through her whimsical and imaginative artwork.

Born in the US and raised in Saudi Arabia, she combines her background in interior architecture with a love of drawing to create captivating works that aim to capture the very essence of the Kingdom. Ismail believes her country is successfully managing to strike a balance between its desire to modernise and its determination to preserve its rich culture, values, heritage and traditions. And she sees this equilibrium as providing a unique and inspiring platform for creativity that offers ample room for growth and exploration. “From where I stand and what I see, Saudi Arabia is doing a fantastic job of balancing between modernisation and culture, values and traditions,” she said.

Describing herself as the “Saudi van Gogh” on her social media platforms, Ismail said she has long been an admirer of Dutch master Vincent van Gogh and draws the inspiration for her art from Impressionism. Her works express her Saudi Arabian identity in a playful manner, she added and through them she aims to contribute to the cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia by expressing her thoughts and emotions about the current state of the country.

“Art is a form of expression,” Ismail said. “It is a fun way to communicate our thoughts and emotions. I am showing my feelings about the current state of the Kingdom through my drawings.

“When my viewers understand my message, or sometimes continue the joke or idea in a comment or private message, I automatically feel a connection with them. And I know they feel the same towards me, though we don’t know one another.” Her drawings often feature specific examples of Saudi culture presented in new and imaginative ways.

“I try to add whimsy, imagination and fantasy to my drawings,” she said. “This creates interest and opens the mind to new ideas. It somehow takes us back to earlier days when we as children had unlimited imaginations, which is also, in a way, nostalgic.”

To bring her visions of Saudi culture to life, she uses brown paper, markers and Gelly Roll pens.

“The brown paper gives a vintage effect and adds texture,” she explained. “Markers are beautiful because they are smooth and even, with no texture at all, emphasising the texture of the brown paper.” The gel pens add highlights and make certain parts of the artwork pop, she added.

“Being in college and working on my computer took me away from drawing for years,” said Ismail. “I started drawing again earlier this year and decided I wanted to move myself away from screens and go totally organic.” She said she actively seeks inspiration from her followers on social media and engages with real people instead of search engines to capture the essence of the Kingdom. “When I do start a drawing, I allow my feelings to navigate me through the creative process,” she explained.