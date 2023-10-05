Ahsan Khan shares BTS from sets of ‘Sukoon’

A-list actor Ahsan Khan shared a BTS video from the sets of his upcoming drama serial ‘Sukoon’, co-starring Sana Javed.

Taking to his Instagram handle earlier this week, after the channel unveiled the enchanting first look of the play, Khan posted a fun BTS clip from the sets of ‘Sukoon’, featuring his co-star and director, Siraj-ul-Haque.

Haque is seen teasing the storyline of the drama in the reel, captioned with, “And yes ‘Never give up, rise up against the odds’.”

The clip is now viral on social media and thousands of his followers watched it. Fans also registered their anticipation, to witness the fresh pairing, in the comments section of the post. ‘Sukoon’ is a treat for the fans of A-list actors Sana Javed and Ahsan Khan, marking the maiden on-screen collaboration of the duo, while more details on the other cast members are awaited.

The gripping storyline is penned by Misbah Nosheen while the celebrated drama director, Sirajul Haque of ‘Koi Chaand Rakh’ fame, helmed with the direction. iDream Entertainment of Abdullah Seja is the production banner for the project.

The soul-soothing OST of ‘Sukoon’, a recreation of Hassan & Roshaan’s last year’s same-titled chart-topper, was unveiled last month, while the serial is coming soon only on ARY Digital.