Imran unhappy with President Alvi, claims sister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is deeply disappointed and unhappy with the President Dr Arif Alvi, Aleema Khan told reporters on Wednesday following a court appearance in Lahore. Aleema, who was accused in the May 9 riots case, appeared before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), where the court extended her and former finance minister Asad Umar’s interim bails until October 16. The judge directed the lawyers to present their final arguments in the Jinnah House attack case. Following the hearing, Imran’s sister while addressing the media stated that her brother’s health conditions were deteriorating. “He has lost a lot of weight. There is no place for him to exercise or walk,” she said, adding that she was worried about his health. Imran also said that there were “preparations going on to keep him in jail for a longer period in the cypher case”, she added. Aleema further claimed that the former premier has conveyed a message that no one has approached him for discussions. Furthermore, she conveyed Imran’s profound regret and disappointment in President Alvi’s “failure to fulfil his constitutional duty of announcing the election date during this crucial time for the nation”.