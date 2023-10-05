Babar Azam retains number 1 position in ICC Men’s ODI ranking

Babar Azam’s lead at the top of the ODI Batting Rankings continues to diminish with India star Shubman Gill making further inroads on the Pakistan skipper on the latest update. Gill has been in superb touch for India during the first two matches of their ODI series against Australia, with the in-form opener having amassed a total of 178 runs for the series during the opening two contests. The right-hander hit a quickfire 74 during the opening match of the series in Mohali and backed that up by scoring the sixth ODI century of his career in Indore to reach a new career-high rating on the updated list for ODI batters. Gill now has a total of 847 rating points and is just 10 rating points behind Babar, ahead of the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 5.