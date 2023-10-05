Mueller magic gives Bayern Munich 2-1 win over Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN: Thomas Mueller came off the bench to set up the winning goal for fellow substitute Mathys Tel as Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Denmark’s FC Copenhagen 2-1 in their Champions League Group A clash at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday. With his side struggling to create against the Danish champions, the 34-year-old Mueller entered the game in the 77th minute and used his vast experience to first outrun the defence and then out-muscle it before teeing up Tel to take all three points. Bayern did not manage a shot on target until late in the first half as Copenhagen’s compact defence neutralised the threat offered by the pace of Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane on the Munich flanks. That allowed the home side to take a shock lead in the 56th minute when Bayern failed to clear Viktor Claesson’s shot, and midfielder Lukas Lerager followed up with a clever bouncing drive to put the Danish champions in the driving seat.

Bayern struck back in the 67th minute as Jamal Musiala jinked left and right on the edge of the area before dispatching a low shot into the corner of the net beyond the dive of Kamil Grabara. Making his 144th appearance in the Champions League, Mueller wasted no time getting involved as he crossed for Leon Goretzka, but the midfielder’s header drifted wide of the target. Undeterred, Mueller embarked on a lung-busting run to track down Harry Kane’s flick-on, and he firmly stood his ground before passing for Tel to fire home the winner two minutes later. Copenhagen substitute Jordan Larsson almost snatched a point for his side in the fifth minute of stoppage time as his header was steered goalwards by Eric Choupo-Moting, but Sven Ulreich pulled off a tremendous diving save to keep the lead intact.