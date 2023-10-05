POA honours Asian Games silver medalist squash team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Wednesday hosted a reception to honour the Pakistan squash team who won the silver medal in the team event in on-going 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.

President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan was the chief guest at the occasion who encouraged the young athletes with cash prizes while Secretary General POA Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Dr. Asad Abbas and other officials were also present on this occasion. President POA Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hasan also encouraged the players and said that despite the limited resources, reaching the Asian Games final with good game shown excellent skills of the players, adding that it is sad to lose final during close encounter but I am hopeful that squash team will give better performance in future.

It is also mentioned that India beat Pakistan by 2-1 in the final of Men’s squash team event final as India won the gold medal in the event.