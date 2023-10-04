Naqvi proposes business community-led hospital, CBD authority expansion

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and cabinet members conducted a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry where he laid the foundation stone of the business women, small & medium enterprises and cottage industries display center by digging the soil with a shovel at the project site.

In his address, the chief minister proposed that the business community take charge of a government hospital and manage it independently. He also announced the expansion of the Central Business District Authority from Lahore to Rawalpindi. Describing the cabinet meeting in Rawalpindi as a distinctive honor, the CM underscored the collaborative efforts of the government to bring relief to the people.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, CM stated, “Positive results can only be achieved when the team works together. We are dedicated to providing relief to the public by making full use of the time available.”

Mohsin Naqvi also highlighted the inclusion of business communities in various boards based on merit and assured that this inclusion would extend to other boards as well. He anticipated a boost in economic activities in Rawalpindi with the initiation of the Central Business District within a month, addressing several concerns of the business community.

Calling on the businessmen to contribute to the improvement of hospitals, the chief minister mentioned the transformation of the Urology Hospital into a PKLI, significantly enhancing its standards. He commended Provincial Minister SM Tanveer and the chief secretary Punjab for their dedicated work on the one-window operation.

Highlighting the study of the one-window operation model in China, the CM announced its implementation by establishing a one-window operation facility in alignment with the recommendations of the six major chambers of commerce and industries in Punjab. The finalization of this operation is expected in the coming days, facilitating seamless interaction between the business community and 36 departments. He also pledged to issue NOCs to the business community within 15 days.

Group leader Sohail Altaf lauded Mohsin Naqvi for achieving significant milestones in a short period and for his tireless commitment to public service. President RCCI Saqib Rafiq also addressed the ceremony which was attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, secretaries, the IG, the commissioner, the RPO and others.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced financial assistance for the injured polio worker who was shot accidentally during duty in Khushab. He stated that the Punjab government will provide 2 million rupees in financial aid to the injured polio worker, Shahnaz Abdul Hameed. This decision was made during the 28th cabinet meeting held in Rawalpindi. Shahnaz Abdul Hameed, who was severely injured when shots were fired accidentally during her duty in Khushab, is now in stable condition after a successful operation at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

During an event organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, industrialists lauded the services of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and bestowed upon him the title of “Mohsin Punjab”. Group Leader of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Sohail Altaf, along with others, expressed their admiration for Mohsin Naqvi, stating that his delivery of services sets an exemplary standard. They extended their heartfelt appreciation to him. Sohail Altaf emphasized that he has always maintained that Mohsin Naqvi is the first Chief Minister who has formed an outstanding team and has established a record of working diligently in Punjab. He further added that if Naqvi had contested elections, his ratings would have been significantly higher, and he assured that he would have certainly voted for him, as they only judge based on performance. Sohail Altaf concluded by saying that they hold the deepest respect for him, stemming from the work he has accomplished for the people.