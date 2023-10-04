Free medical camp for Punjab Police employees organised

On the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, free medical camp was organized in Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a free medical camp was held at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh for the health welfare of police employees. A large number of police employees participated in the medical camp organized in collaboration of Punjab Police with Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation and availed free medical facilities. AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal visited the medical camp and also conducted a medical check-up.

Ophthalmologists in the medical camp conducted free check-ups of patients with eye diseases, free medicines were also provided to the police officers in the camp along with medical tests. Senior doctors and consultants of various disciplines were present in the camp all the time and gave necessary guidelines for treatment by doing check-ups and necessary tests of the employees. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all possible steps will be taken for the health welfare & treatment of the police force and their families and all possible facilities and support will be provided to the employees coming to the camp.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has started a new series entitled Police Station Diaries of Punjab Police. In the first program of Police Station Diaries, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar talked with DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Khan and AIG Admin and former DPO Sargodha Amara Athar. During the interview, the recent performance of Sargodha Police were reviewed and high profile cases traced by Police teams were discussed. Muhammad Faisal, DPO Sargodha said during the conversation that the Sargodha police foiled the deliberate conspiracy of inter-religious dispute and sectarianism with the timely actions and effective strategy, several cases of blind murders including the abduction of a newborn child and other high profile cases were solved using modern technology and accused were arrested by working day and night.

AIG Admin Amara Athar highlighted the modern professional training and working of victim support officers of Punjab Police. IG Punjab also spoke with the SHOs and investigating officers who investigated the cases and arrested the criminals. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the performance of other districts including Lahore will be reviewed in the upcoming episodes of Police Station Diaries.