Sania Saeed shares her philosophy of love

One should love as many times as possible in life but at least once. This is the philosophy of life shared by showbiz icon Sania Saeed who recently graced Dunya News’ programme “Mazaq Raat”.

The famous actor – the household name – spoke about her professional journey, career and love in the programme and won applause from the audience.

Answering a question put by host Imran Ashraf, Saeed said: “One should pursue love in life – at least once and, if possible, even multiple times.”

She said the Punjabi language was close to her heart and she understood it very well as her childhood and professional life had been spent with the Punjabi language speakers.

She said she dabbled in acting at an early age. As a student, she said, she would pay her school fees by working as voiceover artist.

In the beginning of career, she revealed girls of the same age group would help each other out in acting and script.

As for the present-day plays, Saeed deplored that today’s productions seemed devoid of purpose and message. “Gone are the days when the plays would highlight issues and offer their solutions.”

The leading actor also won applause by reciting a poem of Faiz Ahmad Faiz.