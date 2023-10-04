Sanam Jung rejects divorce news as baseless

Terming news about her divorce absurd and baseless, Actor Sanam Jung has said she is enjoying happy life with her husband.

Taking to Instagram, Sanam Jung said she did not want to take to the social media platform with the purpose of refuting the news about her divorce, but she had to come to as these rumours were disturbing her family.

“Fans’ comments and baseless rumours about my divorce worried my family, and I felt it was necessary to reject them as baseless,” the artist said.

She said her husband received many calls about the baseless news of their separation, adding, ‘these rumours have made our life a hell.’

She asked the fans not to give ear to any news pertaining to her separation and reject them as baseless.