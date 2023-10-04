Empowering women: Coca-Cola Pakistan receives award

ISLAMABAD: In a ceremony held today at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Coca-Cola Pakistan proudly accepted the “The Rising Women Award for Community Impact” in recognition of its efforts in advancing women’s empowerment and water sustainability in Pakistan.

The event, graced by the honorable President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, brought together esteemed dignitaries, prominent agents of social change and advocates of gender equality, making it a significant milestone in the nation’s ongoing journey towards women’s empowerment.

Coca-Cola Pakistan has been steadfast in its commitment to fostering positive change in the communities it serves. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the company has dedicated itself to addressing pressing issues such as water scarcity and women’s economic inclusion.

The “Championing Water and Women” award is a testament to Coca-Cola Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to these causes and its steadfast commitments towards empowering Pakistani women. Under its flagship program, “Water for Women,” the company has not only promoted responsible water management practices but has also empowered countless women across Pakistan.

At the heart of this program lies the belief that when women thrive, communities prosper. Coca-Cola Pakistan has actively engaged women in water-related initiatives, providing them with opportunities for skill development and entrepreneurship. By empowering women as entrepreneurs and water stewards, the program has created a ripple effect, benefitting entire communities.

“We are deeply honored to receive the ‘Championing Water and Women’ award. At Coca-Cola Pakistan, we understand that sustainable development is intrinsically linked with the empowerment of women and the responsible use of water resources. We remain committed to our mission of creating a more inclusive and sustainable future for all,” Aisha Sarwari, Public Affairs head at Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This award underscores the pivotal role that private sector organizations can play in driving positive change and social impact. Coca-Cola Pakistan’s dedication to water stewardship and women’s empowerment sets an inspiring example for others to follow.

The “Empowering Women” event at the President’s House served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations committed to advancing gender equality. The presence of Coca-Cola Pakistan among the honorees reflects the brand’s enduring commitment to being a force for good.

Coca-Cola Pakistan extends its gratitude to the President of Pakistan for this prestigious recognition and to all its partners, stakeholders, and employees who have contributed to this remarkable journey of empowerment and sustainability.