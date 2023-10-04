Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah undergoes ‘successful’ shoulder surgery

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah underwent successful surgery to treat a shoulder injury that had already ruled him out of the ICC World Cup 2023, which is set to begin in India.

Moghees Sheikh, Shah’s manager, posted an update on X, formerly Twitter, stating that the fast bowler is in good spirits following the minor shoulder procedure.

“Please remember him in your prayers. He will be in action soon inshallah,” he added in his post.

Naseem Shah is in good spirits after minor procedure on his shoulder. Please remember him in your prayers. He will be in action soon inshallah. #NaseemShah #cwc23 @iNaseemShah pic.twitter.com/AqOmQkofQs — Moghees Sheikh (@MogheesSheikh) October 3, 2023

Following surgery, the young pacer was advised to rest and receive rehabilitation for four to six weeks before returning to the bowling crease.

Unfortunately, Shah will be out of action for at least three to four months as a result of his injury.

On the reserve day for Pakistan’s second game against India at the Asia Cup 2023 last month, the pacer walked off the field in the 46th over. Soon after, the PCB issued a press release stating that the right-armer would be unable to compete for the remainder of the tournament.

Pacer Hasan Ali, last played an ODI match for Pakistan in 2022 against West Indies in Multan, replaced Shah is Pakistan’s World Cup squad.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.