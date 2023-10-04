PIA halts flights operation to Canada

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) no longer runs flights to Canada as a result of a lack of funding.

The nation’s national flag carrier is in danger of failing, according to local media on Tuesday, as a result of the suspension of operations to Ottawa.

The airline allegedly refused to pay despite repeated threats of coercion, so the Swiss Port Company notified them in writing to stop offering ground handling services.

It stated that due to non-payment of fees, PIA flight operations to Canada would end on October 3rd at 5 o’clock.

In addition to a $100,000 advance for future services, Swiss Port Company instructed PIA to transfer $0.24 million right away.

The ground-handling services have been discontinued in accordance with the terms of the two companies’ respective contracts as PIA suspends flights to Canada, the statement claims. PIA has been repeatedly reminded to pay its debts.