Friends throw surprise birthday bash for Reema Khan in Washington

Renowned Pakistani actor Reema Khan celebrated her birthday with family and close friends in Washington. Taking to Instagram, the Lollywood star thanked her close family members and friends for throwing a surprise birthday bash. “Thank you Friends,” Reema Khan captioned her picture and birthday video posted on social media. “Thank you to all my dear friends from Washington DC and Virginia to give me a big surprise birthday party. It was really unique and memorable evening. It was one of the best birthday celebrations that I ever had. Feeling blessed to have such a great group of friends,” Khan wrote on her Instagram. Born as Sameena Khan, she got fame in the film industry by the name of Reema. She was the leading star of Pakistan’s film industry in 90s. After playing her successful inning in Pakistan, Reema moved to United States where he married to Dr Tariq Shahab. Reema and Shahab also have a son together.