Cement despatches declined by 3.96% during Sep 2023

Cement despatches declined by 3.96% in Sep 2023. Total Cement despatches during Sep 2023 were 4.115 million tons against 4.284 Million Tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year. According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of Sep 2023 were 3.544 million tons compared to 3.806 million tons in Sep 2022, showing a decline of 6.87%. Exports despatches increased by 19.24% as the volumes rose from 478,097 tons in Sep 2022 to 570,101 tons in Sep 2023. In Sep 2023, North based cement mills despatched 3.035 million tons cement showing a decline of 7.00% against 3.264 million tons despatches in Sep 2022. South based mills despatched 1.079 million tons cement during Sep 2023 that was 5.79% more compared to the despatches of 1.020 million tons during Sep 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 2.893 million tons cement in domestic markets in Sep 2023 showing a decline of 7.79% against 3.137 million tons despatches in Sep 2022. South based mills despatched 651,287 tons cement in local markets during Sep 2023 that was 2.58% less compared to the despatches of 668,512 during Sep 2022.

Exports from North based mills increased by 12.43% as the quantities increased from 126,502 tons in Sep 2022 to 142,226 tons in Sep 2023. Exports from South also increased by 21.70% to 427,875 tons in Sep 2023 from 351,595 tons during the same month last year.

During the first quarter of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 11.873 million tons that is 23.40% more than 9.621 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 10.122 million tons against 8.602 million tons during same period last year showing an increase of 17.67%. Export despatches were also 71.79% more as the volumes increased to 1.751 million tons during the first three months of current fiscal year compared to 1.019 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based Mills despatched 8.333 million tons cement domestically during the first quarter of current fiscal year showing an increase of 14.80% than cement despatches of 7.259 million tons during first quarter of last fiscal year. Exports from North also increased by 48.33% percent to 428,235 tons during July-Sep 2023 compared with 288,712 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills increased by 16.08% to 8.762 million tons during first three months of current financial year from 7.548 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July-Sep 2023 were 1.789 million tons showing an increase of 33.18% over 1.343 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South also increased by 81.07% to 1.322 million tons during July-Sep 2023 compared with 0.730 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills increased by 50.05% to 3.111 million tons during first three months of current financial year from 2.073 million tons during same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association mentioned that industry has immense potential to grab export markets provided the government gives relief in duties and taxes to curb the cost of production to make our product competitive in international markets. Coal is a major cost element and its import duty, that is 5% at present, needs to be abolished. We are also seriously concerned with the rising power tariff and petroleum prices, he added.