CM Punjab launches enrollment drive 2023 for special children

The Punjab Special Education Department on Monday launched of the enrollment drive 2023, aimed at ensuring access to quality education for out-of-school special children across the province. This initiative was inaugurated during a dignified ceremony, featuring Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, UNICEF Pakistan Deputy Representative Dr. Inoussa Kabore, Director General Special Education Punjab Amina Munir, Director Special Education Zahid Majeed, teachers and children enrolled in special institutions attended this event.

The primary objective of the enrollment drive 2023 is to raise awareness among parents, caregivers, and the general public about the importance of enrolling special children in dedicated institutions within the province. Secretary Punjab Special Education Saima Saeed said: “This enrollment drive reaffirms the Punjab Special Education Department’s unwavering commitment to inclusive education and holistic development of children with special needs. By providing them with quality education and the necessary resources, we aim to empower these children to reach their full potential, contributing positively to society.

As part of this initiative, the Punjab Special Education Department also recognized high achievers among these exceptional children. Saima Saeed highlighted the significance of these awards, stating, “These awards are meant to encourage children who have achieved outstanding academic results, scoring above 80 percent marks, and have excelled in various extra and co-curricular activities.”

In a collaborative effort with UNICEF and the Primary and Secondary Health Department, the Special Education Department conducted comprehensive assessments of special children to determine their specific needs for assistive devices across the province. This underscores the commitment of the department to cater to the unique requirements of every special child, ensuring they receive the support they deserve. The Punjab Special Education Department has been a beacon of hope for special children since 2003, with over 300 dedicated institutions providing education to more than 39,000 students from preparatory to degree levels. To further alleviate the financial burden on families, enrolled children receive free Braille books, three sets of uniforms annually, and a monthly stipend of Rs. 800. Children residing in hostels are provided with complimentary meals and accommodation, fostering an inclusive and nurturing environment.

The Punjab Special Education Department is dedicated to providing inclusive and quality education to special children, fostering an environment of inclusivity, acceptance, and empowerment. With over 300 institutions and a rich history of supporting special children, the department continues to be a pioneering force in the field of special education.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the steps taken for the protection of life and property of the people in the province.

It was decided that stringent action would be taken against those inciting violence in the name of religion and every possible step will be taken to stop the financing of such elements. Additionally, individuals aiding wrongdoers will face intensified scrutiny, with no exceptions for those operating outside the bounds of the law.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an organised crackdown on miscreants and criminal gangs, emphasizing that no faction or gang would be permitted to disrupt the peace of the province.

IG police briefed about the law and order situation in the province, along with updates on legal action taken against miscreants. The meeting also paid tribute to the valiant policemen who thwarted a terrorist attack on the Kundal checkpost in Mianwali. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, ACS, secretary law, ACS (Home), Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO, secretary prosecution, Addl IG (CTD), high officials and representatives from law enforcement agencies attended the meeting while RPOs participated through video link.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the brutal murder of four innocent children in Kahna and directed to take strict legal action against the accused father. I have been deeply saddened over the horrific incident and the perpetrator will not escape from the detrimental punishment, he added. Hamza Amanullah, Chief Security Officer of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab has been promoted to the rank of senior SP. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IG Police Usman Anwar pinned the badges to Hamza Amanullah as Senior SP. CCPO Bilal Kamyana was also present. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi felicitated Hamza Amanullah and expressed his best wishes for his continued success in his new role.