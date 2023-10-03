IG Punjab orders to take quick action on problems of citizen, police employee

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Office, heard the problems of citizens and police employees and issued orders for immediate redressal. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, taking action on the applications of the citizens, sought reports from the relevant RPOs and DPOs and issued instructions to provide relief and deliver justice without delay. IG Punjab directed that the district police officers should take immediate action on the requests of the citizens and provide justice to them, preferential action should be ensured on the requests of the poor, deserving and elderly and women citizens.

IG Punjab also heard the problems of the employees presented in open court. IG Punjab said that all possible relief should be given according to merit on the applications related to transfer, posting, discipline and welfare. IG Punjab also issued orders regarding the problems of Ghazis and the families of employees who died during the service. IG said that after solving the problems of the force, we can demand better performance from them.Dr. Usman Anwar further said that along with the martyrs, the families of the employees who died during the service should also be taken care of, and all possible relief should be provided to them.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has appreciated the DPO Dera Ghazi Khan and his team for safely rescuing the eight-month-old baby boy Rajab from the abductors. According to the details, unknown women kidnapped 04 children in Dera Ghazi Khan and went into hiding. The abductees included 04-year-old Farhan, 03-year-old Natasha, 02-year-old Hasher and 08-month-old Rajab.The kidnappers left the three children Farhan, Natasha and Hasher in a deserted graveyard and fled with Rajab. Spokesman Punjab Police said that a special team was formed under the supervision of SP Investigation for the safe recovery of 08-month-old baby Rajab. The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation and traced the house of the kidnappers, but the kidnappers escaped.The police continued to search for the child with the help of these tireless efforts and using modern technology and finally arrested the kidnappers Uzma, Lareb, Mahnoor, Dua Fatima and Najma while escaping from the General Bus Stand along with the child. According to preliminary investigation, the accused Uzma had lied to her husband about the birth of the child and then tried to kidnap the child. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, the child was handed over to the parents, while legal action is being taken against the abductor woman and her facilitators.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking priority measures for the health welfare of police employees, in continuation of which a free medical camp is being organized for police employees.In collaboration of Punjab Police with Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation, a one-day medical camp will be held at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Wednesday, October 4, from 10 am to 4 pm. IG Punjab said that senior general surgeons and general physicians will be present in the medical camp, senior doctors and consultants will provide free check-ups and tests to police employees and their families. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that ophthalmologist doctors will also check up patients in the camp. Free medicines will also be provided to the employees coming to the camp. IG Punjab further said that facilities of HIV, Hepatitis B & C tests will also be provided to the employees in the camp. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that conducting the medical camp is a new link in the series of ongoing measures for the health welfare of the police force, the measures for the health welfare and treatment of the police force will continue in future also.