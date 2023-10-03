RUDA announces plan for State-of-the-Art Modern Sabzi Mandi in Lahore

Today here at (Lahore), a stakeholder meeting was held with regard to Modern sabzi and fruit mandi organized by Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) and Agriculture Department. A large number of people from fruit and sabzi mandi, market committee association, PAMRA officials attended the gathering. CEO RUDA Imran Amin said that as per the directives of Punjab Government, a modern Sabzi Mandi in the premises of Ravi Urban Development Authority can play a pivotal role in addressing the increasing demand for fresh produce, improving the livelihoods of farmers and traders, regulating prices and quality, reducing food wastage, creating jobs, promoting sustainability, and enhancing food security and quality of life in Lahore. It is an essential infrastructure investment for the city’s growth and development, he added.

Special Secretary Agriculture Kalsoom Hai also addressed the reservations and concerns expressed by the stake holders of Sabzi and fruit Mandi, assuring full support for the development and benefit of the stakeholders. New Sabzi Mandi will be established in accordance with the expectations of all the stakeholders, she added.

She assured all support to for the New modern fruit and sabzi mandi adding that a facilitation center, Research center, Seed distribution center, Modern storage facility along with the control room will be very unique delineations.

Special Secretary Agriculture Kalsoom Hai further said that this project reflects government’s commitment to the stakeholders in providing a new fruit and sabzi Mandi as per their aspirations.

CEO RUDA Imran Amin, COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua, Special Secretary Agriculture Kalsoom Hai, Shahzad Cheema , ED Commercial Kashif Qureshi, Director Sales Shahryar Rana along with senior officials of RUDA and Sabzi mandi stakeholders participated in the event.