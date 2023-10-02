Bushra Bibi seeks enhanced security for PTI chief

Fearing that the former prime minister, Imran Khan could be “poisoned” in Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek enhanced security for her husband in prison. In August, Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs100,000 for false asset declarations to the Election Commission of Pakistan. Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar also disqualified the PTI chief for five years, apparently ending his prospects for taking part in the upcoming general elections. The deposed prime minister is currently imprisoned in the infamous Adiala Jail where several other prime ministers have also served their sentences. On Monday, Bushra filed a petition in IHC through her lawyer, Latif Khosa, expressing concerns that he husband could be poisoned in prison. The petitioner stated that tampering with her husband’s food could be detrimental to his life, emphasising that Imran is not being provided with the facilities to which he is entitled, as per the prison manual. She cited past incidents where prisoners were provided facilities, but her husband was even denied home-cooked meals. She said that her husband was being given “inhumane treatment in jail which is a violation of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution”. Bushra requested the court to intervene and ensure the implementation of court orders regarding the provision of facilities to her husband in jail, urging the court to direct responsible medical officer to guarantee the supply of healthy food to Khan.

She also implored the court to direct the relevant authorities to grant Khan the privilege of exercising and taking walks while in prison.