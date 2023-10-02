Cipher case: Court orders to present Imran, Qureshi tomorrow

A special court established under the Official Secrets Act has summoned jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi tomorrow (Wednesday) in the cipher case. The development came two days after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted the challan (charge sheet) in the cipher case against the PTI leaders. Special court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued notices to respondents saying that statements of witnesses are sufficient to summon the accused in the court. The judge directed the superintendent of Adiala jail to present the PTI leaders before the court on October 4 (Wednesday). The FIA, in its challan, stated that the former prime minister and the former foreign minister were found guilty in the matter and requested the court to conduct their trial and sentence them in the case. Former PTI secretary-general Asad Umar’s name was not added to the list of accused. Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan was named as a “strong witness” in the case. The FIA also attached Azam’s statements, recorded under Sections 161 and 164, along with the challan. Moreover, the FIA also attached the transcript of Imran Khan and Qureshi’s speech on March 27 – the day when the former premier brandished a letter claiming it was a cipher from a foreign nation, which wanted his government to be removed from power. The agency also submitted a list of 28 witnesses to the court with the challan after recording their statements under Section 161. On September 26, the special court extended the judicial remand of the PTI chairman and vice-chairman till October 10 in the cipher case.

The controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Imran Khan – less than a month before his ouster in April 2022 – while addressing a public rally waved a letter before the crowd, claiming that it was a cipher from a foreign nation that had conspired with his political rivals to have PTI government overthrown.

He did not reveal the contents of the letter nor did he mention the name of the nation it came from. But a few days later, he accused the United States of conspiring against him and alleged that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu had sought his removal.

The cipher was about former Pakistan ambassador to the US Majeed’s meeting with Lu.