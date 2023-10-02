PBM extends aid to over 11.6m needy individuals during current year

Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul-Mal, Malik Amir Fida Paracha on Monday revealed that over the past year, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal assisted over 11.616574 million individuals in need, with more than 10 million finding shelter in homes, facilitated 68,272 educational scholarships and provided financial support to 250,000 individuals for medical treatment.

During an interview with “APP” he stated that Pakistan Baitul-Mal was offering both housing and education to orphans through Sweet Homes.

These Sweet Homes are located in various regions across the country, comprising 11 in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir Region, 9 in Lahore, 5 in Multan, 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Sindh, 8 in KPK, and four in Balochistan.

In these homes, he said orphaned and homeless children receive a range of complimentary services, including standard accommodation, meals, education, uniforms, books, medical care, skill development programs, laundry services, religious education, and counseling.