Mahira marries Salim Karim in an intimate affair

A-list actor Mahira Khan tied the knot for the second time with an old and close friend, businessman Salim Karim, in a destination wedding.

After months of speculation, actor Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her beau, entrepreneur Salim Karim – CEO of a Pakistan-based startup – in an intimate destination wedding, reportedly at the 5-star Pearl Continental Hotel, of Bhurban hill station. The first glimpses of the enchanting ceremony, shot by celebrity photo and videographer Izzah Shaheen Malik aka Pictroizzah and shared exclusively by her manager Anushay Talha Khan on the social site Instagram, features the magical bridal entry of diva, walking towards her now-husband, Karim.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier there were reports of Khan getting married in September this year, however, her manager responded to the buzz, terming it ‘irresponsible journalism’, without confirming or refuting the reports.

There were rumours of Khan and Karim tying the knot in a Turkiye ceremony earlier as well, however, the former denied those reports.