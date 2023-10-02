‘Kurulus: Osman’ Season 5 teaser ignites anticipation

Excitement is reaching a fever pitch among fans of historical Turkish series as the highly anticipated fifth season of ‘Kurulus: Osman,’ the sequel to the legendary ‘Ertugrul Ghazi,’ is poised to in this month.

Turkish heartthrob and lead actor, Burak Özçivit, known for his portrayal of ‘Osman Bey,’ has been setting social media abuzz, especially on Instagram, with tantalizing updates. Özçivit recently dropped a bombshell for fans in the form of a captivating trailer for the fifth season.

The teaser promises fresh faces and formidable adversaries, guaranteeing a continuation of the adrenaline-pumping saga that has captured hearts worldwide.

In a heartfelt expression of his own excitement, Burak Özçivit conveyed his joy regarding the upcoming fifth season of ‘Kurulus: Osman.’ He shared that the eagerly awaited first episode is slated for release on October 4, marking the triumphant return of the heroic Osman Bey to our screens.

The teaser shared by Özçivit offers a tantalizing glimpse of the two actresses who will play pivotal roles as Osman Bey’s begums in the series, Bala and Malhun Hatun. This sneak peek hints at the complex dynamics and challenges that these characters will grapple with in the upcoming season.

As the fourth season of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wrapped up, speculation ran rife about the cast for the fifth season. Notably, rumors swirled on social media suggesting that actress Y?ld?z Ça?r? Atiksoy, who portrays Malhun Hatun, might not be returning due to real-life circumstances.

Speculation centered on the possibility of her expecting a child after her marriage, which could potentially impact her availability for the series.

