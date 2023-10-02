Vivek Agnihotri says he found Shahrukh Khan’s films superficial

Vivek Agnihotri, without taking the names of those films, said that he found Shah Rukh Khan’s latest films, Jawan and Pathaan, to be superficial. Vivek Agnihotri’s the Vaccine War is currently running in theatres alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Now, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the director has given his unfiltered opinion on Shah Rukh Khan’s recent films and said that he found them ‘very superficial.’ In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek Agnihotri said what he thought of Shah Rukh Khan’s recent films Jawan and Pathan, without naming them. He said, “I think his recent films are very superficial. He can do far better than that. Haan jo bhi aai hai unke films (whichever films have released recently). Those that I have watched, I found them very superficial. They are okay at the level of an action film but to present them as a standard of filmmaking and that this is the end of show business, I don’t agree with that. Then I think it’s a sycophancy. I have a problem with that.”