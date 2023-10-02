Zaka Ashraf admits there is “too much politics” in PCB

Zaka Ashraf, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), complained on Monday that there is “too much politics” there.

Zaka Ashraf made his remarks during an extensive interview on the Geo News programme Score where he discussed the Pakistan Super League schedule, central contracts, and the team’s chances of competing in the ICC World Cup in 2023.

He stated in response to a query that the PCB is rife with politics without going into further detail.

The PCB chief hoped that Pakistan would do well in the mega tournament. “We will take more important and big decisions on the basis of the team’s performance in the WC.”

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the team captain, all received contract increases that totaled 202%, along with other benefits, recently.

Assuring Babar Azam of his full cooperation, Ashraf added that the three-year contract is contingent on the players’ performance and that it may be terminated in the event of subpar outcomes.

The PCB president responded that no final decisions have been made regarding the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League and that they will be made in due time and in accordance with the circumstances.

“Players are allowed to play two additional leagues besides PSL and the [PCB] chair will grant NOC not the chief selector [Inzamamul Haq].”

“I will ask Inzamam-ul-Haq how his son got selected in the squad for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy without performance,” Zaka Ashraf said.