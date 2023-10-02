President Xi Jinping denounces terror attacks in Pakistan

The horrific bombing on Eid Miladun Nabi has drawn condemnations from around the world, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is the most recent to do so.

Mr. Jinping expressed shock and reiterated his nation’s support for the security and stability of Pakistan in a message to President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The Chinese president expressed sympathy to the families of those killed and injured as Pakistan reeled from suicide bombings that claimed more than 60 lives.

He declared that Beijing opposed all forms of terrorism and offered unwavering support for the stability and national security of South Asian countries.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had earlier received condolences from Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Numerous other countries, including the US, Russia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Iran, denounced the suicide bombings in Pakistan and offered their condolences to the victims’ families.