ICCI & RCCI for joint efforts to resolve issues of businessmen

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) have reiterated their firm stance for making collective efforts to resolve the issues of the businessmen.

A delegation of ICCI led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visited RCCI and congratulated President RCCI for assuming the post of Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) and presented bouquets.

The ICCI and RCCI have agreed to form a six-member committee including presidents, to promote relations and consult on important issues between the two business organizations. They will also to play a friendly cricket match.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that election of Saqib Rafiq as chairman of RWMC was proof of trust of government on the business community. It was honour for the community and we have to prove this choice hundred percent by showing performance, he added.

He said that now we have to prove by delivering instead of just paperwork that as before we are contributing to the stability of the country’s economy by paying the highest taxes. By carrying out the responsibility of this cleaning company in the true sense, we will take vigorous measures to reduce the problems of the citizens in terms of cleaning.

Chairman RWMC and President RCCI Saqib Rafiq thanked the ICCI delegation for coming and presenting flowers and congratulations on assuming office and said that it is a welcome thing for the businessmen of the two cities to meet. The chambers of the twin cities are also twin and their problems are also the same, for their solution, joint efforts are necessary to convey an effective voice to the government houses. He said that following the decree of cleanliness, he has made clean Rawalpindi as his target and will not rest until this target is achieved. Wherever our cooperation is needed in Islamabad, like the cleaning of Rawalpindi, we will certainly provide it.

The delegations discussed the important issues regarding the development of the business community and the twin cities and it was agreed that these chambers are also twin like the twin cities and the problems are common and should be solved together. The delegations also gave suggestions regarding the improvement of sanitation in both cities.

Chairman RWMC and President RCCI Saqib Rafiq said for disposal of green waste, will be mixed with PHA and composted by burying it in a designated area in the joint venture. He congratulated the President ICCI for getting one year extension and joining the Board of Directors of CDA while the Islamabad delegation congratulated the RCCI panel on their victory in the Gymkhana Club.

On the proposal of group leader RCCI Sohail Altaf, both delegations also agreed to form a six-member joint committee and on the proposal of ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari to play a friendly cricket match, decide the date of the match and Senior Vice President RCCI Hamza Sarosh was entrusted with the duties of making the arrangements.

The ICCI delegation comprised President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Senior Vice President Fad Waheed Sheikh, Vice President Engineer Azharul Islam Zafar, Ex-President Zafar Bakhtawari, Ex-President Atif Ikram, Ex-President Khalid Javed, Ex-President Ijaz Abbasi, Ex-Senior Vice-President Khalid Chaudhry, Saifur Rahman Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Naeem Chaudhry, Munizeh Majeed, Parveen Khan and others were included, while the RCCI delegation included Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Zahid Latif Khan, Raja Amir Iqbal and others were included.