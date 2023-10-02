FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns to Oct 31

In late night good news for individual and industrial tax filers, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extended the deadline for filing tax returns by a month. In a post close to midnight on its X account, the Board wrote that it was taking the decision to extend the last date for filing tax returns to October 31, 2023 at the demand of trade bodies and various tax bar associations. The previous deadline was September 30, and the FBR had categorically announced that the date was not being extended. However, in a late night decision, it decided to give in to the various demands. However, it also stressed in the latest post that no further extension for filing of tax returns would be granted. On Thursday, the Board had directed all its field formations to facilitate the taxpayers in filing their returns since the last date for filing them was not being extended. On Wednesday, tax bar associations, chartered accountant firms, and tax experts had formally requested the FBR to push the deadline for filing income tax returns to October 31 citing technical and legal challenges.