Multinational military drill ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ concludes

A two-week-long multinational joint special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ was concluded in Barotha, the army’s media affairs wing said on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), besides Pakistan, special forces of friendly countries, including Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkey and Uzbekistan participated in the counterterrorism exercise. The multinational military drill commenced on September 17. The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations amongst brotherly countries and helped nurture joint employment concepts against counter-terrorism besides; identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations, read the statement. Corps Commander 11 Corps attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest along with the director general military training and the general officer commanding special service group. Besides the exercising troops, officers from the friendly countries also witnessed the closing ceremony, the military’s media wing said, adding that the special forces of participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day.