Four Days — Digital Arts Festival kicks off from Oct 12

In a unique initiative to celebrate the emerging digital arts culture of Pakistan, the city of Lahore is thrilled to host the “Four Days – Digital Arts Festival” from October 12 to 15, 2023. This multi-venue festival is a kaleidoscope of exceptional digital artworks, diverse collaborations, and transformative dialogues designed to foster creative exchange and experimental expression within the vibrant digital art scene.

The Four Days Festival, organized by Lahore Digital Arts Festival, implemented by The Little Art, and co-curated by Najam Ul Assar and Sarah Rajper, will run from 12 to 15 October 2023, and aims to explore the dynamic intersection of art and technology, with an ambition to honour and expand the dialogues around art accessibility in Pakistan and South Asia. The festival is a communal space of exploration, where artists, designers, scientists, enthusiasts, and experts from 14 nations converge to examine and appreciate the multi-faceted realm of digital creativity.

“This is our biggest festival yet, with this we hope that we inspire next generation of digital artists to continue working on their ideas and not be afraid about the market acceptance of their works” said co-curator, Najam Ul Assar.

“The Four Days Festival is not just a celebration; it’s a thoughtful inquiry and collective contemplation into the boundless possibilities of art and technology collaborations that transcend geographical limits, and we are celebrating these possibilities in Lahore” said the Festival Director, Shoaib Iqbal.

Attendees will experience the rich tapestry of diverse digital art scene, showcased in nine distinct venues ranging from historical sites, eminent art galleries and renowned educational and cultural institutions. The festival venues include:

Aangun – Center for Learning and Culture

Beaconhouse National University

Daftarkhwan Downtown

HAAM Gallery

Institute of Art and Culture

Lahore Museum

National College of Arts

Numaish Gah

The Colony

These venues are meticulously curated to offer varied perspectives at locations across Lahore, fostering a deeper appreciation for the nuanced expressions of digital arts. An impressive ensemble of 74 artists from 14 nations are presented this year at the Festival at 9 venues across the city.

This year, the Festival is supported by EUNIC (EU National Institutes of Culture) Cluster Fund, to produce an ambitious program of activities including a research report, and an international conference. The project is also supported by EUNIC Cluster – Pakistan members, including Austria, France and Alliance française, Germany and the Goethe Institute, Italy and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the Czech Republic, as well as the Delegation of the European Union in Pakistan.