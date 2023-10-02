Slovak party PS says it will still try to form coalition after Fico win

Liberal party Progresivne Slovensko (Progressive Slovakia, PS), which won the second highest number of votes in a Slovak parliamentary election, still sees an option to form a ruling coalition, its leader Michal Simecka said on Sunday. Simecka, speaking after the Saturday election, said PS would do what it can to prevent vote winner SMER-SSD from forming a government. SMER-SSD, led by former prime minister Robert Fico, who campaigned on pledges to end military aid to Ukraine, won 22.94% of the vote, with results from 99.98% of voting districts counted on Sunday. PS came in second with 17.96%, and five other parties also won seats. “SMER-SSD won the election, we of course respect that,” Simecka told a news conference. “But at the same time we believe that this is very bad news for Slovakia. And it would be even worse news if Robert Fico succeeds in forming a government,” he added. “We will do everything…so that Robert Fico does not rule in Slovakia.” He said he would reach out to other party leaders to discuss a way forward, and acknowledged that third-placed leftist party HLAS (Voice) had a key position.