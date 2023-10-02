Naqvi greets China on National Day, hails strong Sino-Pak ties

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi heartily congratulated the President of China , Prime Minister and other leadership on the National Day of the People’s Republic of China.CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his good wishes to the Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan, Chinese Consul General and the people of China.China is an excellent neighbour, a time-tested friend and a great strategic partner of Pakistan.The significant successes and achievements of China are worth emulating for all the developing countries including Pakistan.CM Mohsin Naqvi outlined that Pakistan-China relations steadfastly moved forward and will become even more stronger than before in times to come.China Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a game changer which is providing a lot of benefits to the people of both the countries.Pakistan is fully determined to further augment this unique partnership with China. CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that our prayers and good wishes will always remain with the people of China.I pray that the morning of this National Day brings lasting peace,prosperity and joy for the people of China.The Government of Pakistan and its people will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with their Chinese brothers.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi’s school closure formula paid off as a significant decrease in the number of conjunctivitis patients has occurred in Punjab.1 thousand 134 conjunctivitis patients have been reported across Punjab while four days ago approximately 15 thousand patients were reported in a single day.CM Mohsin Naqvi announced to observe holiday in the schools on seeing conjunctivitis affected children during his visit to the Ravi Road Girls School four days earlier.The total number of conjunctivitis patients across Punjab have become 98 thousand 627. 236 more new patients are reported during the past 24 hours and the total number of conjunctivitis patients in Lahore have become 8 thousand

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the patrolling police on foiling the attack of terrorists at Isa Khel Kundal check post in Mianwali.Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the brave sons of Punjab Police foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists through their valour and bravery.The police personnel by taking timely action and putting their lives in danger countered the attack of terrorists. CM Mohsin Naqvi commended the police personnel who boldly foiled the terrorists attack. Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the martyred police personnel Haroon Khan who embraced martyrdom during the attack.Mohsin Naqvi extolled that the martyred police personnel Haroon Khan by sacrificing his precious life during performance of his duty has set a high example adding that the martyred Haroon Khan is the hero of the nation and we salute his great sacrifice.CM Mohsin Naqvi while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members of martyred Haroon Khan assured that the family members of martyred Haroon Khan will be looked after in every possible manner.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to Punjab House Karachi and granted approval of revenue generation and upgradation plan of Punjab House Karachi.The rent of ground and first floor will be rupees 3 lakh and online booking facilities will also be available.Private companies and institutions can hold their celebrations in Punjab House Karachi.CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the dining hall,drawing room and rooms of Punjab House Karachi.Mohsin Naqvi comprehensively reviewed the ground and first floor and issued necessary directions for its upgradation.Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir also accompanied him.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi after the upgradation, inaugurated Ibn-e-Sina reading room and cafeteria of King Edward Medical College University. CM Mohsin Naqvi along with the Punjab Cabinet visited the upgraded reading room and the cafeteria. CM Mohsin Naqvi and the Provincial Ministers reviewed the facilities being provided in the reading room and cafeteria. CM Mohsin Naqvi and the Provincial Ministers checked the quality of edible items in the cafeteria.