Farmer’s integration crucial into financial ecosystem for agricultural growth

The integration of farmers into the financial ecosystem is crucial for promoting agricultural growth and ensuring the economic well-being of farmers. It will address a long-standing issue that has stifled the sector's potential – limited access to financial resources.

“Agriculture forms the backbone of Pakistan's economy, employing a substantial portion of its population. The growth and sustainability of this sector are essential not only for economic stability but also for ensuring a consistent food supply for the nation,” said Bilal Iqbal at the National Agriculture Research Centre “Agricultural activities demand considerable financial resources,” he said. Farmers require funds for a wide range of purposes, encompassing the acquisition of seeds, fertilizers, machinery, and the sustenance of day-to-day operations, including irrigation, labor, and maintenance. However, securing timely and affordable financing has persistently remained a formidable challenge, particularly for smallholder farmers. He stated, “Access to credit should be made easier for farmers, especially marginalized ones who often struggle to obtain loans from banks.

“Additionally, farmers' financial burdens could be alleviated by targeted subsidies or grants, particularly for practices or inputs that promote sustainability and productivity. “State Bank's Agriculture Finance Literacy Program, he said, is a good step toward raising awareness among farmers about government-funded initiatives and financial schemes. Farmers will now have access to credit, insurance, and other financial tools that are essential for modernizing their farming practices.