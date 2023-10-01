Nawaz to pull country out of turmoil: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s role will be vital to taking the country out of the turmoil. Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting, during which the presidents of the Punjab division and districts were present. On this occasion, consultations were held regarding the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to the country on October 21. Maryam reiterated: “Nawaz Sharif is a ray of hope for the nation. The former prime minister will give the vision to the masses for leading the country towards unity and prosperity.” “The decisive fight to end the menace of terrorism will be spearheaded by Nawaz Sharif. After voting into power as the premier for the fourth time, Nawaz Sharif will play a historical role in elevating the country’s status in the world,” she added. The participants of the meeting also chanted the slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif.