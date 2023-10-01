Yemen’s national airline to suspend flights from Sanaa to Jordan

Yemen’s national airline will suspend the only international commercial flight from Yemen’s capital Sanaa in response to the Houthi administration blocking the carrier from withdrawing its funds in Sanaa banks, four company executives, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. Yemenia will halt six weekly flights to Jordan in October, the company officials said, after negotiations with the Houthis failed to secure the release of airline funds which executives at the carrier said amounted to $80 million. Yemenia had proposed the Houthi administration take 70% of the funds while the remaining 30% would go to the internationally recognised government, the sources said. The Houthi administration rejected the offer which was when the airline decided to suspend flights to Jordan, they added. Yemenia said in a statement that it had been unable to withdraw its funds in Sanaa banks for several months and called on the Houthi authorities to lift restrictions “illegally” imposed on its assets. Reuters could not reach the Houthi Ministry of Transport for comment. Yemenia resumed flights from Sanaa to Amman, Jordan’s capital, in April 2022.