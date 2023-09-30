Zeb Bangash reflects on Bollywood, artistic communities and musical journey

Zeb Bangash, a prominent Pakistani singer, made history as the first Pakistani artist to serve as the music director for a Bollywood film, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha.’

She recently shared her thoughts on this experience and the evolving music scene during an interview.

Despite expectations of high pressure and corporate structures in Bollywood, Zeb found her Bollywood journey to be a heartwarming one.

She described it as a feeling of “coming home,” emphasising the sense of camaraderie and creativity during the film’s production. The collaboration with fellow artists created a unique bond, making it more like a close-knit community than a corporate project.

Zeb also expressed her disappointment over the current lack of exchange of artists between India and Pakistan. For her, it’s not just about missed opportunities but the shrinking of an artistic community that once thrived across borders.

Zeb’s musical journey has taken her to various languages and genres, from Pashto to Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Kashmiri, Turkish, and Punjabi. She sees each language as a different experience, with Pashto connecting her to home and Urdu/Hindi sparking her imagination.

She co-founded the band ‘Sandaraa,’ a project she holds dear, aiming to bridge cultural gaps through music.

This venture allowed her to share Balochi classics and Persian ghazals with audiences across North America, expanding her musical horizons.

Regarding Pakistan’s diverse music scene, Zeb acknowledged its surprising nature given the challenges artists face.

The absence of a structured industry and a hyper-responsive market allows artists to focus on their expression without the pressure of commercial success, leading to unique and exciting musical outputs.

Zeb’s training in classical music under Ustad Naseeruddin Saami has been transformative, expanding her vocal abilities and bringing quiet self-assurance.

She has recorded solo albums during the pandemic, showcasing her versatility and dedication to music.

As she continues her musical journey, Zeb Bangash remains a significant figure in Pakistan’s music landscape, pushing boundaries and embracing artistic freedom.