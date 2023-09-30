Prominent music magazine enlists Arooj Aftab among artists who shape next 30 years

A new generation of musicians who are poised to influence the music business for the next 30 years have emerged in a world where music transcends boundaries and genres as a result of the synthesis of talent and vision.

Arooj Aftab, a gifted singer-songwriter who was recently honoured by MOJO, a renowned music magazine, is a member of this respected group. Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray, Arctic Monkeys and Kendrick Lamar are among the musicians on the MOJO-curated list who have enormous potential and influence.

Taking to her Instagram account, Arooj shared her elation at being included in this prestigious list. With grace and humility, she acknowledged the recognition, while also using her platform to emphasise on the urgency of acknowledging climate change and its potential impact on our future.

The post exuded her genuine excitement, stating, “Posted on main because this is @mojo4music giving me some serious flowers. A great list of artists altogether. Thank you. Ps. Please believe in climate change because how are we getting to 2053 at this rate.”

MOJO, renowned for its keen eye on emerging talents and music trends, featured Arooj’s album Vulture Prince and offered insightful commentary on her artistic journey. The magazine noted how a 2007 cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah on YouTube foreshadowed the incredible talents of Arooj, who was born in Saudi Arabia and raised in Pakistan before finally settling in Brooklyn.

Arooj has had a phenomenal rise to musical prominence. She has developed into a musical force over the course of sixteen years, winning the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance. Her versatility as a musician is demonstrated by the jazz compositions she co-wrote and performed on the 2023 CD with Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily, ambient electronica, and the melancholy strength of Ghazal and Qawwali traditions. According to reviews, Arooj’s voice has a serene solemnity and beauty similar to Elizabeth Fraser of the Cocteau Twins.

Arooj, who has established herself as a leader in the world of music, may add the recognition to her resume. Arooj is poised to make her spot in the annals of musical history and leave an indelible legacy for future generations thanks to her devotion to her craft, variety in musical genres and a powerful voice that resonates with emotions and depth.