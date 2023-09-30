Aagha Ali’s cryptic post grabs attention

The latest Instagram post of actor-singer Aagha Ali has social users joining the dots in the cryptic caption.

Aagha Ali, who is currently enjoying a luxurious getaway without his wife, actress Hina Altaf, has been treating his millions of Instagram followers with dreamy vacation clicks from across Greece and Italy, for the past few days.

However, it was his cryptic caption with one of the recent three-picture galleries, which has all the attention of netizens, amid the separation rumours from his wife on social media.

In the caption of one of his posts, tagged with location stamp of Heraklion, Greece, Ali, in a seemingly rhyming fashion wrote, “Life in blues … main confuseeee yun hokay, phir sochta hoon yar kuin halaat nai ok ! Phir ro kay, haan thoda ro kay dho Kay I get back to ma phone and say Confuse hokay, Chal koi Nai , main kalla nai, is jahan mein sab nay hi tou haan khaye hain Dhokay! It’s ok.”

His words have netizens wondering if it is just an amusing text or has some hidden message.

Meanwhile, hawk-eyed social users have also pointed out that Ali and his wife, Altaf, has unfollowed each other from their official Instagram handles. Whereas, others were quick to defend that ‘Matam’ and ‘Arranged Marriage’ actor have always had zero followers on their accounts, followed by 6.7 million and 1.1 million Instagrammers respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aagha Ali married co-star Hina Altaf in May 2020.