Naimal shares lovely moments with family at Disneyland

Naimal Khawar, a celebrated painter and actress known for her work on the film “Verna,” loves her relationships with her sisters and other members of the family.

She is currently in Japan, making the most of her vacation by visiting with her cherished sisters and their offspring.

Having recently returned from Disneyland Tokyo, Naimal was overcome with happiness and nostalgia as she reconnected with her inner kid.

Naimal Khawar, who rose to fame for her part in the popular drama “Anaa,” where she had an amazing on-screen chemistry with Usman Mukhtar, has always valued spending time with her family. Her depiction of Izza alongside Usman Mukhtar’s Altamash in “Anaa” won her a particular place in viewers’ hearts.

Naimal Khawar chose to leave the entertainment business after a great career there and wed the famous actor Hamza Ali Abbasi instead.

Despite stepping away from the spotlight, she hasn’t wavered in her commitment to her family or her love of the arts.